Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 3.55% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of CEV opened at $12.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.