Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.47 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

