Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,933 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Mesoblast worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.18. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.