Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

