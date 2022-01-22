Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 205,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

