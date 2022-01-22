Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 6,143,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 964% from the average daily volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTZZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

