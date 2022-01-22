High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.68. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 22,740 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

