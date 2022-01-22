Highwoods Properties, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

