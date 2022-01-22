Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

