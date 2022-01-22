Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $349.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.48. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

