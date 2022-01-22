Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Director Sells $29,294.40 in Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.