HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HMST opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMST. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

