Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

