Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.0656 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.62 million and $117,103.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

