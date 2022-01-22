Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $887.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $952.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $832.20 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. 6,487,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,206. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

