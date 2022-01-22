Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

