Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of BOSS opened at €52.74 ($59.93) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a one year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

