Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of BOSS opened at €52.74 ($59.93) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a one year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.93.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

