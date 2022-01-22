Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

