Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 36.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

ETR HYQ opened at €426.60 ($484.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 80.97. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €407.00 ($462.50) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($702.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is €495.85 and its 200 day moving average is €521.27.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.