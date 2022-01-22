Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 5263027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

HYZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

