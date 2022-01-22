I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 31.4% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $900,405.21 and approximately $1,208.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00270170 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,358,497 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

