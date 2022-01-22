Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4,951.34 or 0.13914607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,992.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.50 or 0.06844412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.98 or 0.99621311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

