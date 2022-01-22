ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $10.36 or 0.00029128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $43.04 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.42 or 0.06911167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,523.94 or 0.99906371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003329 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,466 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

