IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDACORP stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

