Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 8556994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $27,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

