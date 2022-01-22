Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Ilika stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.90) on Thursday. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.89). The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £218.06 million and a PE ratio of -55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.09.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

