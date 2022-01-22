iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

IMBI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.