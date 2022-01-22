iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

IMBI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

