Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 3.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. 4,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 105,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMCR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
