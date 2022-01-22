Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 3.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. 4,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 105,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMCR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

