Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.