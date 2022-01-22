IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 11,518 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $48,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDSI. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

