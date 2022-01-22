IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

