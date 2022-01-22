IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Splunk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

