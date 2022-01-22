IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REX. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 494.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

NYSE:REX opened at $96.75 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $572.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.