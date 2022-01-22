IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCY opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

