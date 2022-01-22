IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $42.23 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

