IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.