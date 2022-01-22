India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 341,178 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.16.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

