InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 423,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,580,150 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

