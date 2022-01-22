InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. InPost has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.