Insider Buying: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.