Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys 14,925 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 597,313 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 196,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

