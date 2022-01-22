Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 830 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($203.85).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Paul Hayes acquired 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147.22 ($200.87).

On Friday, November 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of £148 ($201.94).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 802.20 ($10.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 889.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 906.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 651.99 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.45).

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.74) to GBX 940 ($12.83) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 926.71 ($12.64).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.