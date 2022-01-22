Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $214,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

