Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells $15,057.50 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $15,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.