Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $84,600.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $7.95 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

