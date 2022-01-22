Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $54,597.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

