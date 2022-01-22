Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $5,159,462.40 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

HubSpot stock opened at $427.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $667.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.