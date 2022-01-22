Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,000,750.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

