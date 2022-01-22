Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.57). 202,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 53,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Neil Campbell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($184,199.75).

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.